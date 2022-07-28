Dublin's Lord Mayor opens online Book of condolence for David Trimble

Sarah Slater

A book of condolence for former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble has been opened by Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy.

Lord Trimble, a joint Nobel Peace Prize recipient with the late SDLP leader John Hume died on Monday following a short illness.

Ms Conroy has opened an online Book of Condolence for the citizens of Dublin to extend their sympathies to the family of Mr Trimble, who was a key participant in the Northern Ireland peace process culminating in the Good Friday Agreement.

The Book of Condolence is open online from today until August 4th. All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to the family of Mr Trimble.

The Lord Mayor said: “I was greatly saddened to hear of the death of David Trimble. David Trimble’s legacy in bringing about peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland should always be remembered and acknowledged. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

The Book of Condolence is available to sign here.

The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party who was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region will be held next Monday.

The funeral will take place in Lisburn the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has confirmed.The service will be held at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

Lord Trimble is survived by his wife Daphne and their four children.