Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 13:38

Public sector workers warn of industrial action as pay row continues

The ICTU's Public Services Committee has agreed to mount a co-ordinated union campaign with ballots on action to take place from next month.
Public sector workers warn of industrial action as pay row continues

Kenneth Fox

Public service workers could take industrial action this September as the row continues over public sector pay talks.

The ICTU's Public Services Committee has agreed to mount a co-ordinated union campaign with ballots on action to take place from next month.

They are calling on the government to return to the negotiating table and agree on a deal which would see public pay rise due to rocketing rates on inflation.

Speaking to Newstalk, Siptu's John King outlines the timeline ahead unless a resolution is reached

"We would see ourselves consulting with our members over the next two or three weeks. We would potentially see ballots for industrial action taking place in the last week of August into September."

He said this would mean we could see the intent for industrial action by mid-September onwards.

Yesterday, the Government said it is ready to return to talks with unions at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) over public sector pay, the Minister for Public Expenditure has said.

Michael McGrath told both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Government had continued to engage with the WRC since talks ended in June and had indicated its willingness to re-enter negotiations.

On Monday, trade union Siptu issued a statement saying preparations were under way for its members to take strike action, after they failed to reach an agreement on a pay review last month.

Mr McGrath said industrial action was not the way forward for public sector workers seeking a pay rise, adding that negotiation was the only way to achieve "an acceptable outcome".

The Government is "on standby" to re-enter talks, he said. It would be as flexible as possible, but it was not prepared to “chase inflation” which could result in inflation being embedded in the system and harder to control, he added.

More in this section

Lower income households experienced higher inflation rates in June, CSO finds Lower income households experienced higher inflation rates in June, CSO finds
Campaigner expresses 'great relief' at progress for Tuam mother and baby home excavation Campaigner expresses 'great relief' at progress for Tuam mother and baby home excavation
PTSB reports loss for first half of year as rising costs offset loan growth PTSB reports loss for first half of year as rising costs offset loan growth
inflationindustrial actionirelandgovernmnetpay talksworkplace relations commisions
Cabinet approves to legislate safe access zones outside abortion clinics

Cabinet approves to legislate safe access zones outside abortion clinics

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more