Woman escapes injury after shots fired at house in Co Armagh

Police have appealed for information over the incident in Craigavon on Tuesday.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident which occurred at the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.15pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired.

“Damage was caused to a front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside the address.

“A woman in her 30s was upstairs at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2067 26/07/22.”

