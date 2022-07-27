Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 09:38

PTSB reports loss for first half of year as rising costs offset loan growth

Permanent TSB posted an underlying loss of €2 million in the first half of the year
PTSB reports loss for first half of year as rising costs offset loan growth

Permanent TSB posted an underlying loss of €2 million in the first half of the year as higher operating expenses offset a 22 per cent jump in new lending that it expects to continue into the rest of 2022.

PTSB, which is set to transform into a much larger player in Ireland's shrinking market after winning competition approval last week to buy €7.5 billion of Ulster Bank loans from NatWest, cut its loss from €4 billion a year ago.

After new lending rose to €1 billion, PTSB said it had a strong pipeline of activity across all core product lines and that demand remained strong. Its share of Ireland's fast-growing mortgage market slipped to 16.3 per cent from 17.5 cent a year ago.

It now expects operating costs for 2022 to rise 14 per cent year-on-year, higher than previous guidance of 12 per cent due to accelerated investment in its digital offering and inflationary pressures.

The bank remains committed to delivering underlying cost savings in the medium term, it added.

PTSB, which has said it has no plans to pass on a 0.5 per cent European Central Bank rate increase to fixed and variable rate mortgage customers, said on Wednesday the automatic rise for customers whose mortgages track the ECB rate would add €28 million in interest income on an annualised basis.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which had forecast a €9 million underlying profit for the period, said the results nevertheless represented a strong operating outcome and expect PTSB to deliver sustainable returns in the coming years. - Reuters

More in this section

Man (25) arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child Man (25) arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child
Woman who sued employer after falling off stage at employee awards settles claim Woman who sued employer after falling off stage at employee awards settles claim
Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd defends response to ‘devastating’ flooding in northwest Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd defends response to ‘devastating’ flooding in northwest
permanent tsbmortgagesptsbecbinterest rateslosses
Firefighters put out second gorse wildfire in South Dublin

Firefighters put out second gorse wildfire in South Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more