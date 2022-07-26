Profits at Brian O'Driscoll's firm top €9 million

Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the main firm owned by rugby legend, Brian O’Driscoll last year topped €9 million for the first time.

New accounts filed by O’Driscoll’s ODM & Promotions Ltd show the company recorded post tax profits of €874,120 in the 12 months to the end of last August.

The profits of €874,120 are a slight decrease on the post tax profits of €899,710 recorded in the prior year.

At the end of August last, the company had accumulated profits of €9.019 million and this compared to accumulated profits of €8.14 million at the end of August 2020.

The cash pile at the company last year decreased by €881,487 from €2.54 million to €1.66 million.

The value of the company’s financial assets increased during the year rising by €1.7 million from €3.74 million to €5.49 million.

The book value of the company’s investment properties was €1.78 million and a note states that the investment properties are rented residences.

The profits of €874,120 last year followed profits of €694,791 for 2019, €596,006 in 2018 and profits of €810,236 in 2017 as the Clontarf man's financial fortunes have continued to flourish away from the playing field.

Pay to staff at the company, which includes directors, last year totalled €113,812.

The firm’s financial assets are made up of €3.8 million in listed investments; €679,906 in participating investments and "other invest meats other than loans’ at €986,903".

O’Driscoll ended his decorated playing career with Ireland and Leinster in 2014 and the ODM & Promotions Ltd’s only other director is O’Driscoll’s father, Frank who has helped guide his son’s career off the pitch to great effect.

O'Driscoll, then aged 22, established the ODM firm in 2001 as part of his bid to capitalise on being the most marketable Irish player of the modern rugby era.

During an illustrious playing career, O’Driscoll won one Grand Slam with Ireland, three European Heineken Cups with Leinster and was capped 133 times by Ireland scoring 46 tries.