Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 10:00

Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes amid floods in Derry

The north west of Northern Ireland was battered by heavy rain on Saturday evening.
Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes amid floods in Derry

By Rebecca Black, PA

Firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after Derry was battered with heavy rain.

There was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place in the area on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm and 1.30am.

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department.

Events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Donegal County Council said heavy rain caused damage to roads and bridges in east Inishowen, with significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road.

More rain is expected later, with the UK Met Office issuing a yellow warning for rain across Northern Ireland on Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.

More in this section

Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths
Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home
Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head
weathernorthern irelandderryfloodingmet officenorthern ireland fire and rescue servicefoyle
'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned

'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more