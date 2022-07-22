Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head

A fisherman has been airlifted from a vessel 170 miles off the coast of Mizen Head on Friday.

In a mission coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard, the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 airlifted a crewman requiring hospitalisation off an Irish fishing vessel operating approximately 170 miles south-west off Mizen Head.

Top cover communication support was provided by an Air Corps Casa Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The airlift took place shortly after 4 pm and the helicopter lifted the man to Kerry University hospital where it was scheduled to arrive at 5.30 pm.