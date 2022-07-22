AIB says it will not proceed with cashless plans after 'public unease'

Amy Blaney

AIB has confirmed it will not proceed with its decision to remove cash services from 70 of its 170 branches across the county.

The bank said over the last five years there has been a "dramatic increase" in the use of digital banking services, with a 36 per cent decline in cash withdrawals from ATMs and a 50 per cent fall in cheque usage.

However, the bank acknowledged on Friday that it's decision has caused "customer and public unease", and the bank has decided not to continue with the proposed cashless plans.

In a statement on Friday, AIB said, "In recent years there has been a dramatic increase in the use of digital banking services and a decline in branch visits and cash usage. In AIB’s case, there are 2.9 million daily digital interactions compared with 35,000 customer branch visits.

"There has been a 36 per cent decline in cash withdrawals from ATMs and a 50 per cent fall in cheque usage over the past five years. AIB has also seen a fall of almost 50 per cent in branch over-the-counter teller transactions, while mobile and online payments have increased by 85 per cent in that same timeframe.

"It was in the context of this evolving banking environment and the opportunity to enhance its long- standing relationship with An Post that AIB took the decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches. However, recognising the customer and public unease that this has caused, AIB has decided not to proceed with the proposed changes to its bank services.

"The bank continues to retain its 170-strong branch network in its entirety and will also continue to offer banking services through its relationship with at An Post at its 920 post offices nationwide."

'Reconsider'

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on AIB to “reconsider” its plan to remove cash services from 70 branches, as Sinn Féin called for the Minister for Finance to comment on the issue.

There has been sharp criticism from across the political spectrum of AIB’s decision to stop all cash-and-cheque services from this autumn.

It meant notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts would not be available in these branches, and ATMs outside the branch where services were changing would be removed.

Speaking to the Irish media in Singapore, the Taoiseach said: “There are significant cohorts of people, businesses and towns across Ireland, who need this facility, and I do believe AIB and the banks should take notice of this.”

He said the Government would be engaging with the banks on the issue.

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe noted the "significant public reaction" to AIB's announcement and welcomed its decision not to proceed with cashless services in certain banks.

"We have seen many changes to our banking sector in recent years, driven by factors including advances in technology and changing consumer demand. It is against that background that I launched the Retail Banking Review to assess how the sector can be best positioned to meet current and future customer needs. I look forward to receiving the recommendations of the Review later in the year," he said.