Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 13:52

Methane emissions from national herd may be lower, says Teagasc

The director of Teagasc says methane emission figures were based on studies from 20 years ago
Methane emissions from national herd may be lower, says Teagasc

Vivienne Clarke

The director of Teagasc, the agriculture development organisation, has said that it is necessary to verify the accuracy of the measurement of methane emissions.

Professor Frank O’Meara told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the levels of methane emissions from the national herd could actually be lower than figures being used at present.

Such figures were based on studies from 20 years ago, he said. Teagasc has been measuring methane emissions on its research farm and has found that over time with a higher standard of grass and herd management methane emissions had lowered.

Another mechanism for lowering methane levels was bringing cattle to slaughter weight at an earlier stage (three months sooner) which shortens their life span and the length of time they are emitting methane.

Prof O’Meara added that emissions could be reduced quickly by moving away from chemical fertilizers. This was “low hanging fruit” and it was important to focus on what could be done now.

Farmers needed to “buy in” into the changes necessary and there were options available to them. However, it was important to ensure that statistics in relation to methane emissions were accurate.

More in this section

Man who assaulted former partner and daughter (15) jailed Man who assaulted former partner and daughter (15) jailed
Car prices 64% higher than pre-Covid, report finds Car prices 64% higher than pre-Covid, report finds
Legislation signed to abolish child in-patient charges and offer free contraception Legislation signed to abolish child in-patient charges and offer free contraception
global warmingfarmingagriculturenational herdmethane emissionsteagascmethane levelschemical fertilizers
Travelling community have gut microbiome to protect from inflammatory disorders - UCC research

Travelling community have gut microbiome to protect from inflammatory disorders - UCC research

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more