Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 15:19

More than 450,000 taxpayers are over-paying to Revenue

Figures from the tax collection agency show each of these people are about €660 worse off.
More than 450,000 taxpayers are over-paying to Revenue

Kenneth Fox

Over 450,000 taxpayers are over-paying Revenue and are urged to claim that money back.

Figures from the tax collection agency show each of these people are about €660 worse off.

Close to a million PAYE employees have handed over €620 million too much to Revenue in the past three years.

Speaking to Newstalk, personal finance editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says there are a number of reasons people might be overpaying.

"It is because they are probably not on the right tax rate, they could be not claiming what they are entitled to either.

"There a tax reliefs and credits that they may not have correct. You might be entitled to the home carers credit, or you have got married recently and are entitled to be taxed at a lower rate."

"Revenue is encouraging people to engage with them, and they are writing to 50,000 people at the moment."

He said they are asking people to go to MyAccount.ie on the Revenue website and look at a preliminary end of year statement which would indicate if you have overpaid tax or not.

Mr Weston is encouraging people to claim what they are entitled to if they have overpaid.

More in this section

Stop playing politics while ‘Europe burns’, Donnelly tells opposition Stop playing politics while ‘Europe burns’, Donnelly tells opposition
Boy who suffered facial cut during birth settles action for €35,000 Boy who suffered facial cut during birth settles action for €35,000
Taxi app Free Now introduces €1 'technology fee' on customers Taxi app Free Now introduces €1 'technology fee' on customers
revenuemoneytaxesirelandmyaccount
Additional Covid vaccine jab likely before winter, says HSE chief

Additional Covid vaccine jab likely before winter, says HSE chief

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more