Dunnes Stores workers lodge ‘life-changing’ pay claim

Dunnes Stores workers have lodged what they describe as a “life-changing” pay claim.

The workers’ union, Mandate, is seeking a 7.7 per cent pay increase, extra leave days, better discount and more full-time contracts.

It says it believes this is a reasonable request as the rate of inflation is over nine per cent.

Workers are also demanding fully paid maternity and paternity leave, saying it is “impossible to survive” without paid time off to care for a newborn.

A survey by Mandate found nine out of ten workers also believe more annual leave should be available.