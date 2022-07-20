Tributes pour in for ‘wise and kind’ legal academic Vicky Conway

Tributes have poured in for legal academic and police reform commentator Dr Vicky Conway after her death was confirmed this morning.

In a statement on Twitter, Dublin City University (DCU)'s school of law said: “We are terribly sad to have to share the passing of our colleague Vicky Conway.

“She was a wonderful person, wise and kind, and we will miss her.”

Dr Conway joined DCU in 2015 and was made associate professor of law in 2017. She was a member of the Commission on the Future of Policing and served twice as a member of the Policing Authority.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee led tributes to Dr Conway, describing her as voice in relation to policing and criminal justice as “one of conviction and challenge”.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Dr Vicky Conway,” she said. “Vicky made an important contribution to Irish society through her academic and professional work.

“She was a member of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland and served two terms as a member of the Policing Authority, making a substantial contribution to developing the oversight of policing in Ireland.

“Her voice has been a prominent one in relation to policing and criminal justice, and was at all times one of conviction and challenge. Her deep commitment to the human rights of the most vulnerable was evident in all of her work.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Vicky’s family and loved ones, her friends, colleagues and all the students she inspired through her teaching. Vicky’s untimely passing has shocked and saddened us all. May she rest in peace.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Dr Conway was “a strong and dedicated advocate for vulnerable members of society and minority communities.”

“An Garda Síochána is saddened to learn of the death of Dr Vicky Conway,” he said in a statement.

“Dr Conway made a significant contribution to policing here and in the UK through her academic research, publications and lectures, as well as her membership of both the Policing Authority and the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

“Vicky’s passion for human rights-focused policing was evident in all her engagements with myself and my Garda colleagues. She was a strong and dedicated advocate for vulnerable members of society and minority communities.

“An Garda Síochána sends its condolences to Vicky’s family and friends."