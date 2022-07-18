Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 12:54

Dublin man to face Special Criminal Court trial for three attempted murders

Michael Carroll is accused of three attempted murders including one on a brother of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch
Dublin man to face Special Criminal Court trial for three attempted murders

Eoin Reynolds

The non-jury Special Criminal Court will hear the trial of a Dublin man accused of three attempted murders including one on a brother of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch.

At a brief hearing this morning a solicitor for the State applied for an order that Michael Carroll be tried before the three-judge court. Mr Justice Michael MacGrath granted the order.

Mr Carroll, who is in custody, will be brought before the court at a later date. He was not present and was not represented at today's ex-parte hearing.

Mr Carroll (43), of Bride Street, Dublin 8, is charged with twice attempting to murder Edward Staunton on the night of March 26th, 2017 at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin 1.

Mr Staunton was injured in a hit-and-run and was shot at a short time later.

Mr Carroll is also charged with an attempt on the life of John Hutch (63), who has since died, in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7, on September 2nd, 2016.

More in this section

Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister
Number of Ukrainian refugees increases by almost 4,500 in three weeks Number of Ukrainian refugees increases by almost 4,500 in three weeks
Teenage boy injured after stabbing on Shakey Bridge in Cork city Teenage boy injured after stabbing on Shakey Bridge in Cork city
dublinmurderspecial criminal courtshootinggerry hutchthe monkmichael carrolledward stauton
Childcare subsidies set to be extended to childminders and creches

Childcare subsidies set to be extended to childminders and creches

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more