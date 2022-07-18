Dublin man to face Special Criminal Court trial for three attempted murders

Eoin Reynolds

The non-jury Special Criminal Court will hear the trial of a Dublin man accused of three attempted murders including one on a brother of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch.

At a brief hearing this morning a solicitor for the State applied for an order that Michael Carroll be tried before the three-judge court. Mr Justice Michael MacGrath granted the order.

Mr Carroll, who is in custody, will be brought before the court at a later date. He was not present and was not represented at today's ex-parte hearing.

Mr Carroll (43), of Bride Street, Dublin 8, is charged with twice attempting to murder Edward Staunton on the night of March 26th, 2017 at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and Peadar Kearney House, Railway Street, Dublin 1.

Mr Staunton was injured in a hit-and-run and was shot at a short time later.

Mr Carroll is also charged with an attempt on the life of John Hutch (63), who has since died, in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7, on September 2nd, 2016.