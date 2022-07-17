Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 20:53

Teenage boy injured after stabbing on Shakey Bridge in Cork city

The incident took place at about 4.30pm on Sunday.
A teenage boy has been injured following a stabbing in Cork city.

The incident took place on the Shakey Bridge (Daly's Bridge) near Fitzgerald’s Park at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The area where the stabbing occurred was cordoned off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí have asked members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward. People who may have taken footage of the stabbing are also asked to hand it over to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

