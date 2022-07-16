Seven vehicles damaged or destroyed in Co Antrim arson attack

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Seven vehicles have been badly damaged or destroyed in an arson attack at a repair centre in Mallusk.

Police have appealed for information following the incident at Hydepark Industrial Estate in Co Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire was started at a car parked in the yard of the premises at around 8pm, which spread to others parked nearby.

A red motorcycle with two people on board was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1758 15/07/22.