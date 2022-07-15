Permission granted for 12-story apartment block in Cork despite Government objection

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanála has granted 'fast track' planning permission for a 12-storey-high apartment block containing 190 apartments on a site close to the Marquee concert site in Cork’s South Docklands.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Tiznow Property Company Ltd for the scheme on the Former Cork Warehouse Company site at Marquee Rd and Monahan Rd despite an objection lodged against the proposal by the Department of Education.

The scheme - which is Phase One of an overall masterplan for the surrounding area - consists of 106 two bed, 64 one bed and 20 three-bed apartment units.

In a submission concerning the Tiznow scheme, the Dept of Education pointed to the anticipated growth in population for the Docks area and the consequences for primary and secondary school provision anticipating a maximum requirement for six 24 classroom primary schools and two 1,000 pupil post primary schools.

School site

The Department expressed concern that the proposed development could prejudice the reasonable future development of a proposed schools site adjacent to the apartment scheme.

The Department stated that the proposed residential development should be refused permission or redesigned to ensure the proper development of the school site.

In his inspector's report, Board inspector, Stephen Rhys Thomas stated that he did not agree with the position taken by the Dept of Education that permission should be refused for the proposed development because it prejudices the future development of the school site

He said: “I do not anticipate that a modern and new urban school model cannot be designed to cope with the proposed urban scale of development planned for the subject site.”

Mr Rhys Thomas also stated that he does not anticipate that a school building of up to six storeys could not be erected on the schools site in such a manner as to protect residential amenities and ensure that the schools operate unhindered.

Height

In terms of height, Mr Rhys Thomas also concluded "taller buildings are welcome at this location” and that the applicant makes the case that it is appropriate to contravene the development plan in terms of height in line with national guidance and Cork City Council hold the same opinion.

Mr Rhys Thomas also concluded that the proposed development will improve the urban character of this area and integrate and address public realm improvements in the area.

The board inspector also stated that the development “provides for the appropriate higher density redevelopment of this strategically located brownfield area”.

The board last year granted planning permission for a €450 million “fast track” plan to Glenveagh to construct 1,002 apartments on the nearby Marquee concert site.