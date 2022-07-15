Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 09:35

Ireland could experience hottest day ever recorded next week

The highest recorded temperature for Ireland was 33.3 degrees Celsius at Kilkenny Castle in June 1887
Ireland could experience record temperatures on Monday with some models suggesting highs close to 34 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle in June 1887.

That record is under threat with an advisory that temperatures of 32 degrees and possibly above are likely on Monday and Tuesday, before cooler air moves in.

The latest models from the Global Forecast Systems (GFS) and ICON-EU, the German weather service, show temperatures breaching the 33 degrees mark in parts of south Dublin and north Kildare and around the Foynes estuary in Co Clare on Monday.

The UK-based independent weather service, Netweather, has values of 34 degrees in the south midlands.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts has highs of 32 degrees plus on Monday for the south midlands.

Meteorologist Paul Downes from Met Éireann said the country will definitely get close to the record on Monday.

"When you get close to that sort of temperature, there is scope for it [a new record]," he told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Downes said this summer in Europe had been marked by "heatwave after heatwave", although our maritime climate has moderated excessive heat here.

The short heatwave is likely to lead to uncomfortable nights, with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

The weather may be welcomed by some, but it comes with warnings — not just about the impact of climate change on weather patterns globally, but also the risk of overheating and dehydrating.

"We have more deaths from warm temperature events like this than winter storms that we focus so much attention on," Mr Downes said.

As a low-pressure weather system pushes hot air towards Ireland from Portugal, temperatures will rise, possibly past the 32.3 degrees recorded in Elphin, Co Roscommon in 2006 – the previous July record – and possibly to an all-time high.

