Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 06:41

New grants of up to €1,000 for medical contact lenses

The new measures will be announced on Friday by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.
New grants of up to €1,000 for medical contact lenses

Grants of up to €1,000 towards the cost of medically required contact lenses are to be made available every two years for employees and the self-employed.

The new measures will be announced on Friday by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

Previously, this support was provided every four years to workers who required contact lenses for medical reasons.

These changes, under the Department’s Treatment Benefit Scheme, reduce that period by half.

Under the scheme, grants of up to €1,000 towards the cost of a pair of medical contact lenses will be provided every two years, or €500 for each contact lens.

The Minister also announced measures that will mean people aged 25-28 will now only need to work for nine months to avail of dental, optical and aural treatments.

The scheme is available to employees, self-employed and retired people with the required PRSI contributions and to their adult dependants.

More in this section

Warrant issued for man convicted of threatening social worker with knife Warrant issued for man convicted of threatening social worker with knife
Safety authority warns of high temperatures on the roads this weekend Safety authority warns of high temperatures on the roads this weekend
Taoiseach says record low poll result will not dictate policy Taoiseach says record low poll result will not dictate policy
heather humphreysprsicontact lensestreatment benefit scheme
Retired garda died after waiting two hours for ambulance following fall

Retired garda died after waiting two hours for ambulance following fall

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more