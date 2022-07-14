What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The State running out of beds for Ukrainian refugees, Government polling numbers and a significant High Court ruling which allowed a farmer to keep his land in a debt case features on Thursday's front pages. Meanwhile, Met Éireann have issued a high temperature advisory warning with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees.

The Irish Times report the findings of the latest Irish Times/ Ipsos poll which shows support for the Government has slipped in recent months. Support for Fianna Fáil slumped 3 per cent, while support for Fine Gael dropped 4 per cent, leaving Fine Gael with the lowest rating since the Ipsos poll began in 1994. Support for Sinn Féin increased by three per cent.

The Irish Examiner reports that the State has run of beds for Ukrainian refugees as tents are to be erected at the Citywest refugee facility in Dublin. It reports that dozens of refugees are sleeping on chairs and the tents will be a short-term solution to deal with the backlog. It also reports that Ireland recorded what it is thought to be its first right wing terrorist arrest in 2021.

The Irish Independent reports that a farmer has been allowed to keep his home and farm following a debt case in which he owed 1.1 million. The landmark High Court ruling means farmers will be able to avoid the forced sale of their land to clear debts. The court found that the farmer could be considered insolvent and therefore eligible to avail of a personal insolvency agreement.

In the UK, the surprising rise of Penny Mordaunt leads many of the papers on Thursday.

The Times, The Independent, the Daily Express and i all report Ms Mordaunt has surged into contention in the race to succeed Boris Johnson following the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro also lead with Ms Mordaunt seizing momentum in the leadership contest after receiving 67 votes.

The Sun says she received the second-most votes behind Rishi Sunak, with the field of contenders narrowing to six.

The Guardian reports Ms Mordaunt’s success has put pressure on Liz Truss, while the Daily Mail says the Foreign Secretary has urged the Tory right to unite behind her.

