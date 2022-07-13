Four Irish hotels named among top five Irish & British resorts

Muireann Duffy

Four of Ireland's most lavish hotels have secured spots in Travel+Leisure magazine's list of the top five resorts across Ireland and the UK.

The travel magazine's readers named Ashford Castle in Co Mayo as their number-one choice, with the magazine quoting one visitor who described the 800-year-old castle as "magnificent".

Giving it a score of 95.51, Ashford narrowly beat off second-placed Ballyfin in Co Laois which received a score of 95.50.

Adare Manor in Co Limerick, which last week hosted the JP McManus Pro-Am, took the fourth spot, while Dromoland Castle in neighbouring Co Clare rounded out the top five.

Golf resort Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland, which previously hosted the Ryder Cup, was the only location outside of the Republic of Ireland to make the top five, slotting in at number three.