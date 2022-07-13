Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 15:02

Four Irish hotels named among top five Irish & British resorts

Travel+Leisure magazine's readers gave the top honours to four hotels in the Republic and one in Scotland
Four Irish hotels named among top five Irish &amp; British resorts

Muireann Duffy

Four of Ireland's most lavish hotels have secured spots in Travel+Leisure magazine's list of the top five resorts across Ireland and the UK.

The travel magazine's readers named Ashford Castle in Co Mayo as their number-one choice, with the magazine quoting one visitor who described the 800-year-old castle as "magnificent".

Giving it a score of 95.51, Ashford narrowly beat off second-placed Ballyfin in Co Laois which received a score of 95.50.

Adare Manor in Co Limerick, which last week hosted the JP McManus Pro-Am, took the fourth spot, while Dromoland Castle in neighbouring Co Clare rounded out the top five.

Golf resort Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland, which previously hosted the Ryder Cup, was the only location outside of the Republic of Ireland to make the top five, slotting in at number three.

More in this section

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Lisa Thompson Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Lisa Thompson
Locals oppose Terenure College 'build to rent' scheme on former playing pitches Locals oppose Terenure College 'build to rent' scheme on former playing pitches
Bill that would link rents to incomes to be debated in Dáil Bill that would link rents to incomes to be debated in Dáil
scotlandhotelsadare manorashford castleirelanddromoland castleballyfingleneaglesresorts
Largest increase in defence budget to build ‘agile’ Defence Forces – Taoiseach

Largest increase in defence budget to build ‘agile’ Defence Forces – Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more