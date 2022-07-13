Susan McKay appointed as new Press Ombudsman

Journalist and author Susan McKay has been appointed as the new Press Ombudsman.

She will replace Peter Feeney, who is retiring after eight years in the post.

McKay, who will take over the role from October 1st, is the author of several acclaimed books, and is a former Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

Originally from Derry, she has written for the Guardian, New York Times, The Irish Times and was Northern Ireland editor of the Sunday Tribune.

Her books include Sophia's Story, the biography of a survivor of child abuse, and Bear in Mind These Dead, a history of the Troubles from the perspective of those who were bereaved. She has also produced award-winning documentaries for radio and television.

The Chair of the Press Council, Rory Montgomery, said: "The Press Council of Ireland is delighted to welcome Susan McKay as the next Press Ombudsman. She is an award-winning journalist and writer and has a deep knowledge and experience of many aspects of Irish life, and is known for her intellect, integrity and passion for justice. We look forward very much to working with her.

"I also pay tribute to the outgoing Ombudsman, Peter Feeney, whose excellent judgement and commitment to a free and ethical press have contributed to his outstanding performance in this sensitive role."

In addition to her appointment, three new directors of the Press Council of Ireland have been announced. Two independent public interest directors have been appointed following an open competition: James Doorley, Secretary General of the Irish Chamber of Shipping and previously Deputy Director of the National Youth Council of Ireland, and Alan Dukes, a former government minister. Siobhán Cronin, editor of the Southern Star, has been appointed as a press industry member.

They are replacing Ruth Barrington, Patricia O’Donovan, and Ken Davis.

Mr Montgomery said: "The new directors will bring strong and varied experience to the Press Council and help ensure that readers of the press and editors can be confident that the Press Council will continue to uphold the principles embodied in its Code of Practice and support the maintenance of a free and independent press, which is fundamental to our democracy and society. I am deeply grateful to Ruth Barrington, Patricia O’Donovan, and Ken Davis, each of whom has played a vital role on the Council over six years of service."