Dublin developer suffers double blow with two fast track schemes refused

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanála has refused ‘fast track’ planning permission to a 14-storey 162 unit build-to-rent scheme for Prussia Street in Dublin 7.

The refusal by the appeals board is part of a double blow for the construction plans of builder, Randelswood with the board issuing two refusals of permission for the developer’s Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planned apartment schemes at Prussia Street and at Dolcain House, Monastery Rd, Clondalkin concerning a combined 292 units.

In relation to the planned scheme for Prussia Street, the appeals board ruled that the 14-storey block adjacent to the Technological University (TU) Grangegorman Campus would compromise the coherent redevelopment and regeneration of the site.

Overbearing impact

The board also found that the scheme would have an overbearing impact on the historic streetscape of Prussia Street and the adjoining conservation area at St Joseph's Rd.

The appeals board also found that the design of the scheme would be a visually dominant feature in the wider city landscape.

The board also concluded that the scheme due to its height, scale, bulk and massing, and the monolithic nature of the rear section in particular, it would fail to integrate into, or enhance the character of the surrounding area.

Planning consultants for the scheme, Downey Planning contended that the proposed scheme would be beneficial for Prussia Street, the TU Dublin Grangegorman Campus and the surrounding environs and represents an ideal location for residential development which enjoys the provision of a wide range of services.

Downey Planning also argued that the proposed development would form a distinctive new residential neighbourhood which is of a density and character that assimilates well to its location.

The consultants stated that the units are suitable for graduates and young professionals.

Asphalt operation

Concerning the 130 unit Randelswood planned scheme for Monastery Rd, Clondalkin, the board refused planning permission after pointing out that it is adjacent to an existing asphalt plant concluding that it was not satisfied that the asphalt operation would not seriously injure the amenities of future occupants of the scheme.

The scheme comprises 61 one-bedroom apartments, 59 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments and involved change of use of the existing office development at three blocks at Dolcain House from office use to residential use.

Documents lodged with the scheme stated that the proposed development is appropriately located within the existing suburban town of Clondalkin, and does not constitute urban sprawl.

The documents also stated that the scheme involves the re-development of underutilised land, which is in close proximity to existing facilities and public transport.

The appeals board also found that the scheme represents an unacceptable form of development which would create an unacceptable conflict between vehicular traffic and pedestrians and cyclists and would endanger public safety.