Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 12:49

Three arrested after €1.1 m worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Airport

Assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.
Amy Blaney

Gardaí have seized approximately 16kgs of cocaine worth an estimated street value of €1.1 million at Dublin Airport.

As part of an intelligence led operation, the seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service on Monday.

Three men were arrested at Dublin Airport in connection with the seizure.

They are currently being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

