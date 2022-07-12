Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 10:53

Machine gun, ammunition and silencer seized in Ballyfermot raid

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing
Amy Blaney

Gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition in the Ballyfermot area in Dublin on Monday morning.

The search was conducted following an intelligence led operation and resulted in the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.

The search was carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda station.

All of the seized items will be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda station said, "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe”.

