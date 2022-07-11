Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 22:03

Gardaí seize €6.9m worth of drugs in Co Kilkenny search

Two men are being questioned following the planned operation
Gardaí seize €6.9m worth of drugs in Co Kilkenny search

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €6.9 million during a search of a business premises in Co Kilkenny.

Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, searched the premises at Ballyhale on Monday.

Two males, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda station.

More in this section

Russian ambassador criticises Taoiseach over Kyiv visit Russian ambassador criticises Taoiseach over Kyiv visit
Paul Costelloe design firm sees profits increase Paul Costelloe design firm sees profits increase
Student rugby player amassed drug debt using cannabis to manage injury pain, court told Student rugby player amassed drug debt using cannabis to manage injury pain, court told
gardaikilkennydrugsirishcannabisnational drugs and organised crime bureaurevenue commissioners customs service
Antrim bonfire set for new world record in memory of fall victim

Antrim bonfire set for new world record in memory of fall victim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more