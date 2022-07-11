Sunny weather to continue this week with highs of 26 degrees today

Kenneth Fox

The sunny weather is set to continue throughout the week as temperatures will reach as high as 26 degrees in some parts of the country today.

Met Éireann says Monday will be largely dry with spells of hazy sunshine.

Cloud will thicken across the west and north this afternoon, bringing patchy rain to the northwest later this evening.

Maximum temperatures ranging from 22 to 26 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, turning fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Cloud and patchy rain will extend eastwards across the country overnight along with some drizzle and mist.

Another humid night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle gradually clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Brighter conditions along with just isolated showers will then extend from the west during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures of between 19 and 23 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

On Wednesday, there will be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster along with sunny spells.

Across Leinster and Munster, it will be largely dry with long spells of sunshine.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and lows of nine to 12 degrees.

It will be generally dry early on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

However, it looks set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Patchy rain affecting parts of Ulster on Thursday night.

There will be a good deal of cloud about on Friday with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north.

The best chance of sunshine in the east and south. Top temperatures ranging 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in a moderate southwest breeze.