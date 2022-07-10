Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 16:50

National Day of Commemoration ceremonies take place across the country

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath at the main event in Dublin to honour those who have died in past wars and on UN service
David Young, PA

Ceremonies to mark the State's National Day of Commemoration have taken place across the country.

The events honoured Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The main ceremony was held at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland following an inter-faith service.

Members of the Defence forces on parade during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, at Collins Barracks in Dublin
Members of the Defence Forces on parade during the National Day of Commemoration ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and other members of the Government also attended the Dublin ceremony.

Representatives of families whose loved ones died in past wars or on UN service were invited, as well as descendants of the leaders of the 1916 Rising.

The ceremony concluded with a gun salute, the playing of the Last Post and national anthem, and an Air Corps flypast.

Other commemorative events were held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford on Sunday morning.

dublinmicheal martinmichael d higginscommemorationnational day of commemorationcollins barracks
Government spending on Defence Forces to increase to €1.5 billion a year by 2028

Government spending on Defence Forces to increase to €1.5 billion a year by 2028

