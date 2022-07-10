What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Leo Varadkar leaking a confidential document 2019 while Taoiseach and 'car crash' HSE spending feature on Sunday's front pages.

The Sunday Independent reports that the doctor who received a confidential document from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed a whistle-blower urged him to obtain the paperwork.

The Business Post reports that the HSE was unable to explain why it committed to spending €770 million on personal protective equipment when it had been sanctioned to spend €205 million.

The Sunday World reports a shocking array of tools and disguises found at the home of Kinahan cartel gunman Imre Arakas as he faces extradition.

Meanwhile, in the UK Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Javid and Hunt call for massive cuts to taxation'





The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris Johnson is attempting to wreck Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.

The Sunday Express splashes concerns from Jacob Rees-Mogg that the party’s future leadership will “neuter Brexit”.

Sunday Express front page: New battle to save Brexit!

The Mail on Sunday says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will soon launch her bid and join the fray.

The Independent reports Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes are under investigation.

The Sunday People says “millionaire Tories” are squabbling while “foodbank cupboards are bare”.

The Sunday Mirror runs on Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for a general election.

And the Daily Star leads on alien stories from Dave Davies.