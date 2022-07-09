People who work until 67 or older could receive higher State pension

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 11:16

The government is considering new plans to reward those who retire later in life with a higher weekly payment.
People who work until they are 67 or older could be eligible for a higher rate of State Pension.

The government is considering new plans to reward those who retire later in life with a higher weekly payment.

Government leaders met this week to discuss changes to the pension age, however discussions are still in the early stages.

Last week the Taoiseach vowed the State pension age would not go beyond 66, despite previous plans.

There are concerns that the new initiative could be seen as an attempt to raise the pension age via the 'backdoor'.

The State pension age was due to rise to 67 in January last year before the plan was halted.

