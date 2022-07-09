What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages lead with the death of the former Japanese prime minister who was assassinated on Friday. Plans to increase the State pension for those willing to work after 67 years of age also features on this morning's front pages.

The Irish Times front page reports that Shinzo Abe was killed with a homemade handgun. After the rare gun attack, police arrested a 41-year-old suspect and former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Forces. It also reports that the State approved 195 gender recognition certificates in 2021, the highest number of since the provision to legally change gender was introduced in 2015.

The Irish Examiner leads with the resignation of An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde. It reports that two investigations are underway following allegations that Mr Hyde failed to declare conflicts of interest. It also reports that up one million wild species are facing extinction, warning of diversity crises which could impact medicine, energy and other materials.

The Irish Independent leads its front page with new plans by Government to increase the State pension for those who work until they are 67 or older. It reports that those who continue to work later in life could be financially rewarded with a higher rate than those retiring at 66.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that more than 5,000 patients have been waiting five years or more for a medical appointment, while doctors worry that the backlog may never be cleared.

The Herald reports that an American tourist who came to Ireland to spread her parents ashes has been left "heartbroken" after Dublin Airport lost her luggage containing the ashes.

On the front page of The Irish Sun, television personality Declan Donnelly shared a tribute to his brother, Fr Dermot Donnelly, who died on Friday following a short illness.

Meanwhile, in the UK Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins.

Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent.

I WEEKEND: Race is on: Sunak starts Tory leader scramble #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K7K8wLoIl6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ starts No10 race with vow to rebuild trust #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LaOIbk7HK6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Tax cuts must wait, says Sunak, the ‘serious candidate’’ #TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/5SHMmEIg7F… pic.twitter.com/vuQRKdpiur — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 8, 2022

The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.”

Guardian front page, Saturday 9 July 2022: Let battle begin pic.twitter.com/LwtjtQSdYz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 8, 2022

The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”.

MAIL: Red Wall Backlash At Tory Traitors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xNz2eb4Jde — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy.

The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott.