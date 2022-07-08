Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 16:57

Two arrested following seizure of €127,000 worth of Cannabis in Dublin

Approximately 6.5kg of cannabis herb was located with an estimated street value of €127,000
Two arrested following seizure of €127,000 worth of Cannabis in Dublin

Amy Blaney

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of €127,000 worth of cannabis during a search operation in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 on Thursday.

At around 7pm, Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Drimnagh.

During the course of the search, approximately 6.5kg of cannabis herb was located with an estimated street value of €127,000.

The drugs were seized and are now subject to analysis.

A male and female, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Drug dealers paying higher tax rates 'wouldn’t be a bad thing', McEntee says Drug dealers paying higher tax rates 'wouldn’t be a bad thing', McEntee says
Waterford fisherman had been 'choking' man accused of his murder, court told Waterford fisherman had been 'choking' man accused of his murder, court told
Supreme Court to examine family rights in deportation decisions Supreme Court to examine family rights in deportation decisions
dublingardaidrugsseizurecannabisarresteddrimnagh
Sinn Féinn Minister appeals for calm ahead of July 12th bonfires in Belfast

Sinn Féinn Minister appeals for calm ahead of July 12th bonfires in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more