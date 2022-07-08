Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 13:13

Empty holiday homes stopping locals getting planning permission, says consultant

Empty holiday homes are impacting local people's chances of getting planning permission, according to a planning consultant.
Empty holiday homes stopping locals getting planning permission, says consultant

James Cox

Empty holiday homes are impacting local people's chances of getting planning permission, according to a planning consultant.

Many rural dwellers say they have spent thousands on applications for their one-off home, but aren't meeting the criteria set down by their local council.

There are a variety of reasons for refusals, including some areas being deemed "over-developed" by the local authority.

Clare-based planning consultant Andrew Hersey said some communities are dominated by holiday homes.

Mr Hersey told Newstalk: "An area is already overly-developed, overly-developed with holiday homes which are empty for most of the year.

"Those holiday homes, I feel, don't contribute to the rural area. We need more people living in the west of Ireland, especially in peripheral locations, but we don't need more holiday homes."

More in this section

Petrol bombs incident in north Belfast treated as hate crime Petrol bombs incident in north Belfast treated as hate crime
Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic
Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt
clareplanning permissionholiday homesandrew hersey
Northern Ireland sees 20 more Covid-linked deaths in weekly update

Northern Ireland sees 20 more Covid-linked deaths in weekly update

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more