An Bord Pleanála turns down 'excessively car dependent' Rathfarnham scheme

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to 178 planned homes for Whitechurch Rd, Rathfarnham in south Dublin as the scheme would be ‘excessively car dependent’.

The refusal to BCDK Holdings Ltd and Coill Avon Ltd is one of three refusals issued by An Bord Pleanála in recent days concerning 459 units lodged under the fast track ‘Strategic Housing Development’ system for the capital.

The Rathfarnham scheme involved the demolition of Kilmashogue House and the construction of 72 houses, 38 apartments and 68 duplex apartments and comprised seven apartment blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height.

However, in a comprehensive refusal, the appeals board has refused planning permission on five grounds on the D16 site that is currently in agricultural use.

Remote area

The appeals board stated that notwithstanding the residential zoning for the site, it is located in an area remote and isolated from other areas of housing “and is not in line with the orderly expansion of the settlement”.

The board concluded that due to the scale and density of the proposal, the lack of suitable pedestrian linkage, the excessive walking distance to services such as retail, schools and absence of public transport serving the site, the proposed development would be excessively car dependent.

The appeals board also refused permission after concluding that the proposed development would constitute a substandard form of development which would seriously injure the amenities of the area and would provide for poor residential amenity.

The appeals board refused planning permission after a recommendation from South Dublin County Council to refuse planning permission.

Herberton Road

In a second case, the appeals board has refused planning permission to Herberton Road Development Ltd for 137 apartments at the former G4S Property, Herberton Road, Dublin 12.

The appeals board refused planning permission for the six block apartment scheme after concluding that it would have an overbearing impact on adjoining property.

The board also found that the scheme is overly dominant and would unduly look into third party open space.

The board also refused planning permission after concluding that due to the suboptimal quality of the proposed communal open space and its limited access to sunlight, the scheme would seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants.

The board received 68 third party submissions concerning the scheme with many locals outlining their opposition against the plan.

In a third refusal, the appeals board has turned down plans to AAI Palmerstown Ltd for 144 apartments in a nine-storey apartment scheme at Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate, Kennelsfort Road Upper, Palmerstown, Dublin 10.

In that case concerning the four block scheme, the appeals board refused planning permission after concluding that the statutory requirements relating to the submission of a material contravention statement have not been complied with and the board was precluded from granting permission.