Two men jailed for shooting outside nightclub at Red Cow

Claire Henry

Two men have been given a six-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm, resulting in four shots being fired from a car.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that on the April 28th, 2019, at the Buzz nightclub in the Red Cow Complex, there was a disagreement between Patrick Price (27) of Shancastle Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and a group of people.

Detective Garda Darragh Kenny told John P Gallagher BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, Price could be seen chatting with a group of people. CCTV footage showed that a disagreement between Price and the group took place. Price was then removed from the nightclub.

The court heard that as he was being removed, the bouncer heard Price say to the group, “I don’t care about your family; I will shoot you all”.

Threat to bouncer

Price then threatened the bouncer saying, “I will be back next week and shoot at you all”. As he was saying this, he made a hand gesture as if he was shouting a shotgun, the court heard.

Price was joined outside by Clive Bass (29) of Shancastle Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22. Both men got into an Audi A3 hatchback and left the area. Approximately thirty minutes later, a car like the one the men had left in returned to the scene, but the licence plates had been removed from the car.

The court heard that the group Price had been involved in the disagreement with was outside the nightclub and gathered around a car. The Audi A3 pulled up beside them, and four gunshots were fired from the backseat of the car.

One man who was thirty metres away and had no connection to the disagreement suffered bleeding to the head after a projectile struck him. In addition, there was minor structural damage to the smoking area of the premises, the court heard.

Search

The following day, gardaí arrived at the home of Bass, and a search was carried out. All the clothing Bass had worn the night before was seized and tested. Gunshot residue was found on the clothing.

During the search of Price’s house, the car keys for the Audi A3 were found. The Audi A3 was registered to Price’s mother. The car was also searched, and the number plates, a shotgun case and gunshot residue were all found in the car.

The court heard that both men were arrested but made no admissions during interview. Price has three previous convictions but had none at the time of this offence. Bass has 41 previous convictions, including convictions for theft, criminal damage, and sale or supply of drugs.

The court heard that both men pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm at Buzz nightclub on April 28th, 2018.

Addiction

Dominick McGinn, SC, defending, told the court his client, Price, is remorseful for his actions and entered a guilty plea. He said no gunshot residue was found on his clothing and that at the time, he was addicted to cocaine and alcohol, which he is now addressing.

Karl Monahan, BL, defending, told the court his client, Bass, had difficulties with mental health and depression and had problems with addictions. At the time of the incident, Bass was not in his right mind as his mother was very unwell, and he had just received a call that night to say she had deteriorated.

Judge Martin Nolan outlined that there was a dispute on the night in question, and both of these men left the area and returned after procuring a shotgun. As a result, gunshots were discharged to frighten a group of people.

Judge Nolan said the accused weren’t merely carrying a firearm; they went and procured a firearm intending to terrify and intimidate the third party. As a result, Judge Nolan sentenced both men to a prison term of six years.