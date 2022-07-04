Doctor allegedly made inappropriate remarks to female patient, court told

Ann O'Loughlin

A male doctor who it was claimed made remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature to a female patient and later sent her a WhatsApp message has had conditions attached to his registration.

The conditions, which have been applied to the registration of Dr Tahir Hussain on the application of the Medical Council to the High Court, will be for 12 months.

Dr Hussain was in 2018 working as a locum covering different GP practices in Dublin when he had a consultation with a female patient, a nurse, where it is alleged he made one or more remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature.

It was also alleged the doctor, who the High Court heard has been practising in this country since 1997, told the patient about a relationship with an Irish girl and how it was “crazy.”

A few days later, it was claimed, he sent the female patient a WhatsApp message asking was she well and said he had just thought of her.

The female patient, who had gone to the doctor’s surgery complaining of palpitations and headaches, made a complaint about the doctor after the August 3rd, 2018 visit. The complaint was referred to the Fitness to Practise Committee.

'Text whenever she wanted'

Five allegations were before the Committee, including that the doctor had provided his phone number to the patient and inappropriately told her she could text whatever or whenever she wanted and that he had obtained her number from the practice computer system.

It was also alleged he had sent the patient a WhatsApp message he knew or ought to have known was inappropriate.

Following an inquiry, the Fitness to Practise Committee found the allegations amounted to professional misconduct and that the doctor’s conduct fell short of the standards expected of doctors.

The Committee recommended to censure the doctor in writing and that several conditions be attached to his registration.

The conditions include that he work with a nominated person to perform a professional development plan designed specifically to address the deficiency in communication, interaction and boundaries with patients and also to develop an appreciation of the effects his conduct can have on patients.

The conditions also include that he meet a nominated person on a regular basis to discuss his progress and that the mentoring relationship endures for at least a year.

Confirming the decision of the Medical Council to attach the conditions to Dr Hussain’s registration, High Court President Mr Justice Mary Irvine said in determining the sanction the Fitness to Practise Committee noted the primary purpose of the sanction is to protect the public.

She said she saw no good reason not to confirm the Medical Council decision.