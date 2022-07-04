Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 16:24

Man whose front teeth were knocked out in unprovoked assault awarded €36,200

The judge described the incident in Mountmellick in 2017 as a 'very violent attack'
Man whose front teeth were knocked out in unprovoked assault awarded €36,200

High Court reporters

A man who had three teeth knocked out in an unprovoked assault has been awarded more than €36,000 by the High Court.

Cathal Bourke (43), of Emo, Portlaoise, Co Laois, sued Mark Bennett over the incident at the defendant's home at The Commons, The Rock, Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons awarded Mr Bourke €36,200 in default of a defence after Mr Bennett failed to contest the proceedings.

Dean Regan BL, instructed by FH O’Reilly solicitors, told the court Mr Bourke, who was a healthcare worker at the time and now works installing coffee machines, went to see Mr Bennett on June 23rd, 2017.

Mr Bourke told the court he went there to "clear the air" in relation to money he had repaid to him (Bennett) by leaving it in his letterbox. Mr Bennett was not there when he arrived but a short time later he drove up in a van.

Mr Bennett got out and, the judge said, for "reasons that are still unclear", he hit Mr Bourke twice in quick succession.

Mr Bourke described them as "sucker punches" to the mouth. When he looked at the ground, he could see two of his teeth.

'Violent attack'

He got into his own car and left as quickly as possible.

He attended an Emergency Department (ED) but there was little the hospital could do for him as the bleeding had stopped and he was prescribed painkillers.

He was out of work for two or three weeks and had to have dental treatment, the court heard. His two front teeth were knocked out in the incident and a third tooth fell out a number of days later.

The judge said the injuries were caused by a deliberate act on the part of Mr Bennett to "engage in an unprovoked assault".

He said he was entitled to €17,500 for pain and suffering for the loss of his teeth and €7,500 in aggravated damages for the psychological impact on him.

The judge added Mr Bourke had described himself as a calm and easy going person before the assault and is now socially anxious.

Adding to those figures a sum of €11,200 for special damages, this gave a total award of €36,200, the judge said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95% Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
People who retire later should receive higher pension, says former Pensions Ombudsman People who retire later should receive higher pension, says former Pensions Ombudsman
high courtassaultlaoisdamagesmountmellickfront teeth
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of his sister (13) 21 years ago

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of his sister (13) 21 years ago

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more