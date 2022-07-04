Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 15:54

Man (60s) seriously injured in aggravated burglary at Carlow home

The man was seriously assaulted by three males at his home in Graiguecullen
A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in an aggravated burglary at his home in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which saw the man seriously assaulted by three other males at his home in the Sleaty Street area at approximately 11pm on Saturday night.

A sum of money was taken from the property and the three males fled the scene in a car.

The injured man was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted, a Garda statement said, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were in the Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street area of Graiguecullen between 10.45pm and 11.30pm on July 2nd to make this available to them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia type car seen in the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

