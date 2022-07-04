Fitzgibbon Street Garda station officially reopens after 11-year closure

Muireann Duffy

Fitzgibbon Street Garda station has been officially reopened having closed its doors over a decade ago.

The station, off North Circular Road in Dublin's north inner city, had been largely unoccupied since its closure as a Garda station in 2011.

Following a recommendation made in the Mulvey Report in 2017, funding was granted for a full redevelopment of the station as part of the North East Inner City (NEIC) Project.

Built approximately 110 years ago, the three-storey building needed extensive refurbishment. The station has been occupied since works finished at the end of last year, however, the official ribbon cutting was held on Monday.

The revamped station also houses a bespoke Crime Victim Support Suite, the first of its kind in the State.

It also features no cells for people who have been arrested, with suspects instead being taken to near-by Mountjoy Garda station for questioning.

"Its facilities include several specially designed spaces that will allow Gardaí to cater for the varied and sometimes complex needs of victims in a compassionate and dignified way," a statement from gardaí said.

Due to its proximity to Croke Park, an 'events office' will also operate from the station, dealing with matches and concerts at the GAA ground.

Among the units which will operate from Fitzgibbon Street is the Divisional Protection Services Unit, which is responsible for supporting victims of domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

The statement added: "In all its new facilities and its unique, fit-for-purpose design, Fitzgibbon Garda station represents the future of community-based policing in Ireland and its advantages keeping people safe."