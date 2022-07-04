Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 10:26

Man released without charge following serious assault in Clane

A man in his 50s continues to be treated in hospital for serious injuries
Man released without charge following serious assault in Clane

Muireann Duffy

A man aged in his 50s continues to be treated in hospital for serious injuries following an assault in Clane, Co Kildare on Saturday.

Gardaí said the man was assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane shortly before 11.30am.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

One man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in connection with the incident, and was taken to Naas Garda station.

However, gardaí have confirmed the man has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information regarding the assault, particularly from those who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am-11.30am on Saturday, July 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Two jailed for €120,000 worth of criminal damage at Oberstown Detention Centre Two jailed for €120,000 worth of criminal damage at Oberstown Detention Centre
Sinn Féin increasing division by pushing for Irish unity poll, says DUP MP Sinn Féin increasing division by pushing for Irish unity poll, says DUP MP
Doctors urge public to stay at home if showing Covid-19 symptoms Doctors urge public to stay at home if showing Covid-19 symptoms
gardaiarrestkildareclaneserious assault
Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more