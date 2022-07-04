Aldi to include bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

James Cox

Aldi is to add signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to all its packs of toilet roll as part of its partnership with the Irish Cancer Society.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in Ireland, with almost 2,700 people diagnosed each year. Recent research from the Irish Cancer Society shows almost one in every two people are not confident when it comes to spotting early signs of bowel cancer.

Red flag symptoms include changes in bowel habit and blood in your poo, which can all be noticed whilst on the toilet.

Knowing the symptoms to look out for, and acting on them, can lead to bowel cancer being diagnosed at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat and even curable.

A first to the Irish market, Aldi aims to raise awareness of the disease by including potentially life-saving information, together with a QR code for customers to find out more, on the packaging of its entire range of toilet rolls. The new information will appear on packaging this autumn.

The information will be included on Aldi's toilet paper packaging.

John Curtin, group buying director of Ireland, said: “By outlining the key warning signs of bowel cancer on our packaging we hope to reach as many people as possible and further make a difference through our work with the Irish Cancer Society. Spotting signs early is so important, so anything we can do to raise awareness of what people should look out for is crucial.”

Phil Harford, Daffodil Centre nurse at the Irish Cancer Society, added: “Bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early so it's important to check your bowel health and know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer. Early detection can save lives, so visit your GP if you have any worries or concerns and take part in BowelScreen when you are invited to do so.”

The initiative follows Aldi’s recent support of ‘Marathon in a Month’, a campaign which aims to get people moving while raising much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Aldi staff and customers, along with Irish Cancer Society supporters have helped to raise €1.9 million for cancer services and research since 2016. Funds raised support life changing cancer research and provide essential services for people living with cancer and their families.

Support services include providing counselling sessions, travel for patients to and from their treatment, end of life care and much more.