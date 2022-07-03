Two motorcyclists injured in road collision in Co Clare

Amy Blaney

Two people are being treated for injuries following a serious road collision between two motorcyclists and a car in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin, Co. Clare.

The collision occurred this afternoon.

The first motorcyclist was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

The second motorcyclist was also taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road between 2:30pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.