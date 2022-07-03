Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 13:04

Travel: Three more Aer Lingus flights cancelled; Ryanair insists strike will bring 'minimal disruption'

Fears have been expressed over more travel chaos as Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew announced a further 12 days of industrial action.
James Cox

Three more Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled today - to Lisbon, to Milan and to Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, fears have been expressed over more travel chaos as Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew announced a further 12 days of industrial action.

Ryanair said that it expects "minimal (if any) disruption to its flights operating to/from Spain as a result of cabin crew strikes called by the USO and SITCPLA unions from July 12th to Jul 28th".

Cabin crew will strike on July 12th-15th, 18th-21st and 25th-28th across the 10 Spanish airports where Ryanair operates, the unions said in a statement.

"The unions and crew of Ryanair ... demand a change of attitude from the airline," they said in a statement, calling for Ryanair to resume negotiations over issues including payment of the minimum wage.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "Less than 1 per cent of Ryanair’s flights have been affected in the past month by recent minor and poorly supported cabin crew strikes called by unions who are either not recognised by or who represent tiny numbers of Ryanair crews.

"Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airport staff shortages across Europe, which are beyond Ryanair’s control may however cause some minor disruption and any passengers whose flights are disrupted by ATC staff shortages will be notified of their entitlements by email/SMS."

On the current travel issues, Eoghan Corry of Air and Travel magazine said the advice to passengers is to arrive early.

He told Newstalk: "It means that you're legally sound, it means that if you miss a flight you have a case for compensation for anything that you've lost, two and a half hours plus an hour for bag check-in, that's if you're flying to Europe.

"Three and a half hours plus an hour for bag check-in if you're flying long haul. Most of the baggage problems are with hub airports if your back is being transferred through a third airport but there's very little you can do to avoid that."

 

