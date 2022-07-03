Woman (30s) seriously injured in single-vehicle collision in Kerry

James Cox

A woman (30s) is seriously injured in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kerry on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 9pm on Saturday at Dooneen, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

The scene is currently being technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. As a result, the Castleisland bypass is closed at the N21 and there are local diversions through Castleisland town.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dooneen area between 8.30pm and 9.10pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.