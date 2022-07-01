Bank of Ireland opens 11 new remote working hubs

Kenneth Fox

Bank of Ireland has opened 11 hybrid working hubs across Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Wexford.

They said three new hubs are also coming to Cork, Galway and Limerick later this year.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar visited Ballycoolin in north Dublin on Friday to help launch the initiative.

The hubs in Cork, Galway and Limerick will complement the 11 existing hubs in Balbriggan, Ballycoolin, Dundalk, Gorey, Mullingar, Naas, Newbridge, Newlands Cross, Northern Cross, Santry and Swords.

Bank of Ireland said depending on the employee's role, they can now work from a combination of home and central office locations, as well as the network of 14 remote working hubs.

The hubs provide an alternative to central office locations, enhancing choice and work-life balance by reducing commuting time and costs.

The new policy is proving popular, with a recent survey showing that 65 per cent of workers feel the enhanced flexibility is providing more time to spend with family.

A further 54 per cent of Bank of Ireland staff have saved money due to the Bank’s hybrid working model, while 26 per cent feel they have more flexibility as to where they can live.

It also found that less time spent commuting was another main benefit of the Bank’s new hybrid working policy with 29 per cent of staff reducing their daily commute time by over two hours when working from home or a hub.

Commenting on the launch, the Tánaiste said: “The pandemic changed how we work and live, with hundreds of thousands of Irish people doing their regular jobs from home.

"There are huge benefits to remote and hybrid working, with less commuting, lower costs, stronger families and communities, and more time for family and leisure.

"We want this flexibility to continue, and the Government is legislating to give employees the right to request flexible and remote working.

"Many employers went to great lengths during the pandemic to give their employees as much flexibility around where they work as possible."