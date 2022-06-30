Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 18:17

Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

The judge said it seemed 'quite an astonishing situation' and 'utter waste of time' that the matter could not be dealt with in a commonsense way
Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears

High Court reporters

A postman who went to renew his driving licence found a seven-year driving ban had been applied in error against him when it should have been against his 40-year-old son of the same name, the High Court heard.

Brendan Gannon Senior (63), of Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, was told by the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) when he went to renew his licence last January that he was disqualified from driving until 2025.

It transpired that his son, Brendan Gannon Junior, was actually the person who had been banned for seven years at Tallaght District Court in December 2018 for driving without insurance or a licence, the court heard.

Mr Gannon Snr has been given permission to bring a challenge against the Road Safety Authority, which operates the NDLS, the Garda Commissioner and the Courts Service, to have the error rectified.

He claims that despite representations by him and his solicitors, the Courts Service has told the NDLS that Mr Gannon Snr's licence number was given in Tallaght Court in 2018 and it is now "a Garda matter" in relation to the giving of incorrect information.

The Courts Service also said it cannot amend the disqualification order unless ordered to do so by a judge. As a result, the NDLS added, Mr Gannon Snr is disqualified until 2025.

His solicitor, on May 7th, had asked the officer who prosecuted the case against the son to investigate the matter but no response was received.

Mr Gannon's application for leave to challenge the decision first came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Wednesday when the judge commented that it seemed "quite an astonishing situation" and "utter waste of time" that the matter could not be dealt with in a commonsense way.

On Thursday, the judge was told by David Staunton BL, for Mr Gannon, there had been no response from the respondents to a notification about the pending proceedings.

The judge granted Mr Staunton leave to bring the challenge and imposed a stay on the driving ban until the case comes back on Friday.

More in this section

Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000 Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000
Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin
Ryan Fox surprised to be leading after opening round of Irish Open Ryan Fox surprised to be leading after opening round of Irish Open
courts serviceerrordriving banndlspostmanbrendan gannon
British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more