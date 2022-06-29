Gardaí following 'definite line of enquiry' after teenager's face slashed in Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí said they were following a "definite line of enquiry" after a teenager was allegedly slashed in the face with a sharp blade in Newcastle West on Tuesday.

The assault is alleged to have occurred during an altercation involving a number of males in the town’s square shortly after midday.

It is believed the alleged assault may have been linked to an earlier alleged incident at a business premises in the town.

"Shortly after 12 noon on Tuesday, 28th June, 2022, Gardaí from Newcastle West and Emergency Services were alerted after a male youth (aged in his mid-teens) sustained a laceration to his face in the course of an incident at The Square, Newcastle West," a Garda spokesperson said.

"He was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. His injures are not life-threatening.

"Enquires into the incident are ongoing and Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry," the spokesperson added.

It is understood a number of people may have filmed the alleged assault and gardaí are believed to be harvesting CCTV footage from local businesses in the area at the time of the incident.