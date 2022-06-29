Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 13:45

Dublin included in list of 50 most expensive cities to live in

Dublin has been listed in the top 50 most expensive cities in which to live and work.
Dublin included in list of 50 most expensive cities to live in

James Cox

Dublin has been listed in the top 50 most expensive cities in which to live and work.

It was ranked 49th in the Mercer Cost of Living Survey, ahead of other European cities such as Luxembourg and Rome.

Hong Kong took the top spot, followed by four Swiss cities. New York was ranked as the seventh most expensive city to live in.

Other cities Dublin came in ahead of included Sydney and Melbourne (Australia), Philadelphia, Dallas and Houston (United States), Stockholm (Sweden) and Madrid (Spain).

Euro vs dollar

The weakening of the euro against the dollar had affected Dublin’s place in the rankings, according to Noel O'Connor, a senior consultant at Mercer Ireland.

“High demand in the private rental market, often the biggest cost for companies placing employees on assignment, along with soaring utility costs, present challenges for employers of international assignees,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said that “despite the impact of socio-economic headwinds” caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, “Dublin remains an attractive location for expatriates overall”.

Lonely planet review

It comes following a critical review of Dublin from Lonely Planet last week.

A recent blog post on the website of the popular travel guide said "soaring hotel costs are wreaking havoc with holidaymakers' budgets" and that finding last-minute accommodation in Dublin "won't be easy". It recommended that tourists reserve their hotel as soon as they book a flight.

Lonely Planet also warned about rising costs in the capital. "Dublin is a notoriously expensive city and the cost of living crisis is continuing to fuel price hikes across everyday goods and services," it said.

The guide said car rental prices in Ireland were "high" compared to the European average and that Dublin pubs and restaurants were often overcrowded. "On weekends it's likely you'll have as much chance scoring the winning Lotto ticket as bagging a walk-in in a city centre restaurant," it said.

More in this section

Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000 Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000
Woman with spastic cerebral palsy settles case against maternity hospital for €8.25m Woman with spastic cerebral palsy settles case against maternity hospital for €8.25m
Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction
dublindublin citylonely planetcost of livingmercer cost of living surveymercer irelandnoel o'connor
British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more