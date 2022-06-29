Dublin included in list of 50 most expensive cities to live in

James Cox

Dublin has been listed in the top 50 most expensive cities in which to live and work.

It was ranked 49th in the Mercer Cost of Living Survey, ahead of other European cities such as Luxembourg and Rome.

Hong Kong took the top spot, followed by four Swiss cities. New York was ranked as the seventh most expensive city to live in.

Other cities Dublin came in ahead of included Sydney and Melbourne (Australia), Philadelphia, Dallas and Houston (United States), Stockholm (Sweden) and Madrid (Spain).

Euro vs dollar

The weakening of the euro against the dollar had affected Dublin’s place in the rankings, according to Noel O'Connor, a senior consultant at Mercer Ireland.

“High demand in the private rental market, often the biggest cost for companies placing employees on assignment, along with soaring utility costs, present challenges for employers of international assignees,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said that “despite the impact of socio-economic headwinds” caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, “Dublin remains an attractive location for expatriates overall”.

Lonely planet review

It comes following a critical review of Dublin from Lonely Planet last week.

A recent blog post on the website of the popular travel guide said "soaring hotel costs are wreaking havoc with holidaymakers' budgets" and that finding last-minute accommodation in Dublin "won't be easy". It recommended that tourists reserve their hotel as soon as they book a flight.

Lonely Planet also warned about rising costs in the capital. "Dublin is a notoriously expensive city and the cost of living crisis is continuing to fuel price hikes across everyday goods and services," it said.

The guide said car rental prices in Ireland were "high" compared to the European average and that Dublin pubs and restaurants were often overcrowded. "On weekends it's likely you'll have as much chance scoring the winning Lotto ticket as bagging a walk-in in a city centre restaurant," it said.