Man (19) in critical condition following Cork road crash

Amy Blaney

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a serious road crash in Co Cork in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at around 12.20am.

The vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage.

The driver was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station at 023-885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.