Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 13:12

Local councillors to have paid maternity leave from next year

Cabinet approved a scheme on Tuesday which will entitle councillors the choice to appoint an individual as a temporary substitute while on leave.
Local councillors to have paid maternity leave from next year

Amy Blaney

Local councillors could have access to paid maternity leave for the first time from early next year.

Cabinet approved a scheme on Tuesday which will entitle councillors the choice to appoint an individual as a temporary substitute while on leave.

The lack of proper maternity time away has long been cited as a barrier to women entering politics.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke told Newstalk, “If women want to take full maternity leave and step away from their role in the chamber they will be able to put forward a substitute to do their work in the local authority.

“Secondly, if they so wish and choose to keep working in the council chamber with their representative role, they will get administrative support to assist them in their maternity time to give them extra time to care for their infant.”

Proposals for the scheme were informed by an all-female working group established by Minister Burke last year, specifically to explore the provision of maternity leave and supports for county and city councillors.

The group was made up of seven female councillors, nominated by the main political parties as well as an independent councillor.

The draft legislation is now being prepared and will be passed through the Oireachtas over the coming period.

More in this section

Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’ Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’
Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May
Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister
city councilmaternitycouncilpeter burkepaid maternity leavelocal councillors
Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more