Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 17:29

Jury sworn in for murder trial of man accused of stabbing fisherman in Waterford

Dean Kerrie (20), of Portarlington, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Jack Power (25) in Dunmore East, Co Waterford when he was 17
Paul Neilan

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of murdering a fisherman in Waterford almost four years ago when he was a teenager.

Dean Kerrie, of St Brigid’s Square, Portarlington, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Jack Power (25) at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford, on July 26th, 2018, when he was 17.

Mr Kerrie spoke only to answer "not guilty" when the single charge of murder was read out to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott emphasised to the jury that they stay away from media reporting and social media regarding the case while they are serving as jurors.

He said they should only concentrate on the evidence in front of them in the courtroom "and nothing else".

The trial in front of the jury of seven women and five men is expected to last up to 15 working days and begins on Tuesday when Michael Delaney SC will open the case for the prosecution.

